FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Up 9.6%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.67. 552,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 170,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($7.69) million during the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

