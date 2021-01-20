Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $458.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 176020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.85).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

