Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.
FRGI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,592. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.16.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
