Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.

FRGI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,592. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

