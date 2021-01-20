Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

