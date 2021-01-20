Financial Comparison: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dundee and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A PJT Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $69.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.11%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -313.10% -26.39% -16.51% PJT Partners 9.01% 27.00% 16.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 5.05 -$11.55 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $717.64 million 2.63 $63.79 million $2.41 32.95

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

