Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.05

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $31.18. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 96,176,965 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 550.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.