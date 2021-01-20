Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 92,051 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

