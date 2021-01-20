FintruX Network (FTX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $384,702.52 and $158.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

