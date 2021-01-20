FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $384,702.52 and approximately $158.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

