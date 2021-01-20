FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 170.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045762 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

