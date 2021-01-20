First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $654.87

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $654.87 and last traded at $652.78, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

