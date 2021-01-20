First Command Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.