First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 12,166,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,871,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

