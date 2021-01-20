First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Update

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $219,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

