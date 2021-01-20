First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11,900.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11,545.10.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from First National of Nebraska’s previous None dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.