First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Solar by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,100,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $280,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $322,162,000 after purchasing an additional 208,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

