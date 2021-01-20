First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 12,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 64,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter.

