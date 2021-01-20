First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.51

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.51 and last traded at $220.87, with a volume of 3493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

