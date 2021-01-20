First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $11.45. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 96,149 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

