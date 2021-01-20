First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.27

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 26392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
