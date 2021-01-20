First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.27

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 26392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

