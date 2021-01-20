First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $58.96. 499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period.

