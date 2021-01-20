FirstBlood Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $10.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

About FirstBlood

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

