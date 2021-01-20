FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

FE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 24,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 212,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

