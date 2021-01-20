Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $71,395,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. 38,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,949. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

