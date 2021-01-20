Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $220.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.92. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,678. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

