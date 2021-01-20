Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $178.87. 1,022,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 649,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,141 shares of company stock worth $10,188,847 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 189.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -339.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

