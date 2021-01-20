Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 10.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $229.79 and last traded at $240.28. Approximately 2,578,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,176,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.13.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $548,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

