Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNG. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $520.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

