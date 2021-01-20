Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Down 8.3%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.97. 1,308,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 548,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a market cap of $590.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,001,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 754,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 466,060 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

