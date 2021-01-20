FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 7.1%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 411,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 440,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

