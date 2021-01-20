FLO Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $32,174.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.