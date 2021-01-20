Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 12,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

