FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $32,649.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,178,485 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

