Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.29

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 212.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.