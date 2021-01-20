Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $203,404.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.