Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.86. 123,299,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 90,769,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several other research firms also recently commented on F. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.1% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 54.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 355,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 124,952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

