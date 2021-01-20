Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) (LON:FTF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) (LON:FTF) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). Approximately 17,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.78. The firm has a market cap of £100.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.

Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) Company Profile (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT (FTF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.