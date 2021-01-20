Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.02 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $148.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96.

