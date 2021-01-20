Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. 9,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

