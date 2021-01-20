Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.