Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. 819,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 606,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.
The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
