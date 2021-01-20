Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. 819,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 606,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

