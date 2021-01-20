Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.25

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 642144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

