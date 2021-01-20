Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.12

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1228264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 420,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

