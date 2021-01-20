Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.95

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 5171232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

