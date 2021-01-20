Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FOJCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

