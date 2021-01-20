Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Lowered to Hold at Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,721. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

