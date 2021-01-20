Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,226,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 295,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

