Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 7.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 992,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 844,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fossil Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 348,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

