Fountain Reaches Market Capitalization of $646,646.49 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $646,646.49 and approximately $5,670.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

