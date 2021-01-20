Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.55

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $130.22, with a volume of 2511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

