Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.55

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $130.22, with a volume of 2511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.